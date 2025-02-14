Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Lifted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 580.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,988 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Sony Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sony Group by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 119,362 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

