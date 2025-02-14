South32 Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:S32)

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.42, a P/E/G ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.39.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

