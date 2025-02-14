South32 Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:S32)

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
South32 Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.42, a P/E/G ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.39.
South32 Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than South32
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Forget Tesla: 3 Stocks to Ride the Elon Musk Effect
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- David Tepper Loads Up on China—These 5 Stocks Stand Out
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Datadog Is in the Doghouse, But This Dip Spells Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.