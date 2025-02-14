Sovran Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Sovran Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ISWN opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $20.82.

About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

