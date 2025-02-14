Sovran Advisors LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.14. The firm has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.92 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

