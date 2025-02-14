Sovran Advisors LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.36.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2735 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.