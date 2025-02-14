Sovran Advisors LLC Takes Position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Sovran Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Columbia India Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

INCO opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $265.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49.

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

