Sovran Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.