SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 473,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

