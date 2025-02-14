Squire Investment Management Company LLC Has $325,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 248,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

