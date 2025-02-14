Squire Investment Management Company LLC Has $867,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.09 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

