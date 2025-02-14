Squire Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,356 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $24,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,783,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,619,000 after acquiring an additional 154,338 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,579,000 after purchasing an additional 458,509 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,284,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,841,000 after purchasing an additional 288,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,588,000 after purchasing an additional 132,428 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $56.85 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

