Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 994 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Braze were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 41.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Braze by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $41.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,858,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,356.80. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,551.97. This represents a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,668 in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

