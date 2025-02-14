Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.0 %

SBUX opened at $113.00 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

