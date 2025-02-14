Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $185.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.35. The stock had a trading volume of 347,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.98. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $132.28 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

