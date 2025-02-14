Stock Repurchase Program Announced by Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Lyft has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Research analysts expect that Lyft will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $188,352.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,987. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

