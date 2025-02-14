Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after purchasing an additional 230,711 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,322,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,357,000 after purchasing an additional 820,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,862,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,793,000 after buying an additional 232,340 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

