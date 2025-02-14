StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.09. 2,153,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,822,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in StoneCo by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in StoneCo by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 373,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 239,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

