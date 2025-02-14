StoneX Group Announces Compensatory Arrangements for Certain Officers

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) disclosed in a recently filed 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 5, 2025, regarding compensatory agreements with its key officers Charles Lyon and Sean O’Connor.

Get alerts:

The employment agreement with Charles Lyon, who serves as Group President, outlines his compensation package. It includes an annual base salary along with participation in the Company’s annual bonus program for the Group Executive Committee members. The annual bonus comprises 70% cash and 30% restricted stock, with vesting based on the terms of the award agreement. Lyon is also eligible for the company’s long-term incentive performance-based cash compensation plan (LTIP).

In the event of Lyon’s employment termination without “Cause” or resignation for “Good Reason”, as defined in the agreement, and subject to certain conditions, he could receive various benefits, including base salary payments over 18 months and bonuses related to his target Annual Bonus.

Moreover, an amendment to the previous agreement was made with Sean O’Connor on February 11, 2025, removing his participation in the Annual Bonus and LTIP programs.

The descriptions of these agreements in the filing are summarizations, and the complete text of the Employment Agreement and the Prior Agreement will be available as exhibits in StoneX Group’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2025.

William J. Dunaway, Chief Financial Officer of StoneX Group Inc., signed off on the report on February 11, 2025, as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Please note that this article is a summary based on the recently filed 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission and aims to provide an overview of the disclosed compensatory arrangements for StoneX Group’s key officers.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read StoneX Group’s 8K filing here.

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories