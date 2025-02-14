Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Short Interest Down 33.8% in January

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of STRW stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,270. This represents a 4.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,762,500. This represents a 16.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 154,547 shares of company stock worth $1,586,276. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Strawberry Fields REIT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT in the third quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 302.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 186.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 20.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Articles

