Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 739.0 days.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Price Performance

Shares of SMTUF remained flat at $10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

