Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 19,705 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $114.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $475.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

