Sunburst Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.15 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.28 and its 200-day moving average is $275.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.