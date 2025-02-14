Sunburst Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 59,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

