Sunburst Financial Group LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 0.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7,537.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,821 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

