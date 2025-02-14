Sunburst Financial Group LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 583.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

