SUNDOG Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $34.88 Million (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. SUNDOG has a market cap of $34.88 million and $23.87 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUNDOG has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One SUNDOG token can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,804.17 or 0.99343893 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,339.52 or 0.98867051 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG’s launch date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,420,606 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.03408297 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $24,010,557.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

