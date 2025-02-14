Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $528.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.52 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.