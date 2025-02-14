T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TCAF opened at $34.38 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.