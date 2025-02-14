Taiko Price Reaches $1.08 on Major Exchanges (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Taiko has a market cap of $123.69 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taiko coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001111 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Taiko has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,556.52 or 0.99766826 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,078.44 or 0.99272850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,016,755 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,016,755.72552475 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.08484567 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,242,020.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

