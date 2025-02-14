Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $197.46 and last traded at $199.42. Approximately 6,610,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 17,146,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.24 and its 200-day moving average is $188.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Science & Technology Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,629,000 after buying an additional 658,859 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

