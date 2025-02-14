Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Tamboran Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TBN opened at $25.03 on Friday. Tamboran Resources has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

Get Tamboran Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TBN shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

About Tamboran Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.