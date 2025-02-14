Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Target by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $128.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.44.

Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

