Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Insider Buys £33,000 in Stock

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Brosnan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($41,472.92).

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance

Shares of TMIP stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.83) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.50. Taylor Maritime Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 87 ($1.09). The stock has a market cap of £214.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Taylor Maritime Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

About Taylor Maritime Investments

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

