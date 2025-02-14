TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54, RTT News reports. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 31.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.
TC Energy Price Performance
TRP traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $45.78. 1,678,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TC Energy has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81.
TC Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on TC Energy
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TC Energy
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.