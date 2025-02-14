TD Cowen Upgrades Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) to “Buy”

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

ERO opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

