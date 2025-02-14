TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Price

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.90.

TSE DFY traded down C$0.62 on Friday, hitting C$62.38. 119,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,881. The company has a market cap of C$7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$39.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.67.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

