Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in January

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,922,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 855.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 196,913 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 242,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 71,032 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

Shares of TDF opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.