Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TS. Bank of America lowered Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

TS opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,503,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,381,000 after acquiring an additional 614,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,546,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 531,860 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,581,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

