TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on WULF shares. B. Riley increased their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. BIT Capital GmbH increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,865 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TeraWulf by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,383 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 258.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TeraWulf by 1,760.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,178,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,228 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

