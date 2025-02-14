TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.64.
Several equities analysts have commented on WULF shares. B. Riley increased their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
TeraWulf Trading Up 0.8 %
TeraWulf stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.
About TeraWulf
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
