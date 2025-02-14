TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 562.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $30.73 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.27 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on TG Therapeutics
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,847,231.83. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
