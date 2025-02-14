TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 562.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $30.73 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.27 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,847,231.83. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

