The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
Andersons has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.
Andersons Stock Performance
Shares of ANDE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Andersons has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $61.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.
About Andersons
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.
