The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s previous close.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Coty stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $44,401,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Coty by 1,990,624.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,906 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $19,663,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coty by 42.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,642,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Coty by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

