The Macerich Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.
Macerich has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a payout ratio of 6,800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.
Macerich Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Macerich stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Macerich has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Macerich
Insider Activity at Macerich
In related news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,832.61. This trade represents a 43.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Macerich Company Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macerich
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Forget Tesla: 3 Stocks to Ride the Elon Musk Effect
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- David Tepper Loads Up on China—These 5 Stocks Stand Out
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Datadog Is in the Doghouse, But This Dip Spells Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.