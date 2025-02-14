The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Boosted by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,474,238,000 after purchasing an additional 999,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,799,196,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,421,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $542,387,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $542,711,000 after buying an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.7 %

SHW stock opened at $361.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

