Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,180 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 4.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $90,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,409,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at $15,984,264.64. This trade represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $11,231,699. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $532.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $203.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $493.30 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

