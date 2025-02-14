thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Announces Earnings Results

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $4.92 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

thyssenkrupp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

