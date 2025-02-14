Top Video Game Stocks To Consider – February 11th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, Five Below, Dolby Laboratories, and Adeia are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the development, publishing, and distribution of video games. These stocks are influenced by various factors such as sales numbers, development pipeline, and market trends within the gaming industry. Investors may choose to buy or sell video game stocks based on their analysis of a company’s performance and potential for growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. 5,782,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,807,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.94. 2,292,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.34. The stock had a trading volume of 756,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,636. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $215.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.17.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.25. The stock had a trading volume of 890,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,527. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $178.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -419.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. 699,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,344. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $212.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.41. 114,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,065. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Adeia (ADEA)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 119,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Adeia has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

