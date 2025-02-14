Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 4,766.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Toto Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOTDY traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $23.95. 20,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,887. Toto has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

