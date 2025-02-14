Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.37), Zacks reports.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.28%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

