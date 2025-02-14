TSE:CRT FY2025 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

